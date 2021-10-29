Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post sales of $551.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.40 million to $588.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SCL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,398. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stepan by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

