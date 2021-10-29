Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post $6.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report $6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.82 and the lowest is $5.41. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $3.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $18.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.29 to $19.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $26.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.71. 352,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

