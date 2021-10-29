Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report $5.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDWD. Aegis cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

MDWD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 70,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,991. MediWound has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

