Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

LNC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,255. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

