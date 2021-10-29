Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $148.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.53 million to $149.20 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $142.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $592.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. 4,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.52 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

