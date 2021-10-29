Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Casella Waste Systems also posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

