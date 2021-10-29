Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post sales of $490.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.00 million and the lowest is $489.70 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $455.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of BGCP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 66,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

