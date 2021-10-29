Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will report ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the highest is ($0.72). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

ACHV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 87,545 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 21,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,035. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

