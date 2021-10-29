Analysts Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce sales of $30.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the highest is $31.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $102.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $139.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

QIPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 53,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,038. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

