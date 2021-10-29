Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report sales of $75.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the lowest is $52.60 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,834.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $247.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,981,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,422,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.