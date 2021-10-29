Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.00. Camping World posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.19. 7,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Camping World by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,655 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

