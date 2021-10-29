ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. ANA has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

