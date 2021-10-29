Amundi Purchases New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 920,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,438,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $85.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

