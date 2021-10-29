Amundi Invests $61.85 Million in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amundi purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,170,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,852,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.87 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.
In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.