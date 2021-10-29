Amundi Invests $61.85 Million in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amundi purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,170,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,852,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.87 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.