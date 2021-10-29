Amundi Buys New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 284,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,107,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $232.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.