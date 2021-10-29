Amundi Acquires Shares of 417,628 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 417,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,079,000. Amundi owned about 0.25% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

SWKS opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.