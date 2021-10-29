Amundi Acquires New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,229,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,771,000. Amundi owned about 0.16% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 110.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 172,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $39.74 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

