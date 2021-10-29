Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

