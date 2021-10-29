Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amplitude in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMPL. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

AMPL stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $73.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

