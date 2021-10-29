Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 268,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $369,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. 5,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,197. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

