Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns “Sell” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their sell rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.71.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $207.17 on Thursday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,403,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

