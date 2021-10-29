AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $76,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $131.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $140.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

