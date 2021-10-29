Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $17.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,094.48. 574,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,474,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $749.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $1,094.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total value of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,597 shares of company stock valued at $83,469,887. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

