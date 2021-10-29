Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 119,238 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 99.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,238 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $41,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $7,002,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,553 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

