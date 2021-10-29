Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,012 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $50,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.55. 6,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,800. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $109.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

