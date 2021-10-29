Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 15,497 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 253.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $229.71. 829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,741. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $232.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.17.

