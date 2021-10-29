AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

AMSF opened at $60.01 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $3.50. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.