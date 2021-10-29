AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

