AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

