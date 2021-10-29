AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.
AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
