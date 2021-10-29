Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $297.31, but opened at $306.62. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $304.92, with a volume of 4,965 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

