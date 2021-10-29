Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.26% of Americold Realty Trust worth $324,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.