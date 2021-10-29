American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

AMWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE AMWL opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. American Well has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

