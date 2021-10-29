American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,628,000 after buying an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

