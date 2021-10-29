American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP remained flat at $$84.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 148,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,879. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.