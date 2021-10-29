American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.910-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

