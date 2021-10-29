AMC Networks (AMCX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMCX stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of AMC Networks worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

