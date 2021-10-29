Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.