Amalgamated Bank Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 443.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,819 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

JCI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

