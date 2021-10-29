Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,312 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 123,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,818. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

