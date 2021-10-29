Amalgamated Bank Buys 140,414 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 415.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 799.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

