Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $7.04 Million Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $259,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $503,000.

Shares of JUGGU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

