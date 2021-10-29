Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $5.68 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $27.70 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

