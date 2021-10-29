Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.38. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

