Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 600,000 Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Electric Last Mile Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELMS stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

