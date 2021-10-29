Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $41.73 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.