Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 49,673 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $40,492,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

LEN stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

