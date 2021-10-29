Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Lowered to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Altura Energy stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Altura Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

