AltaGas Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

TSE ALA opened at C$26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. AltaGas has a one year low of C$16.56 and a one year high of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

