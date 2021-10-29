Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,973.00 and last traded at $2,924.35, with a volume of 4284913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,786.17.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,074.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

