Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,210.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,074.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,916.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,554.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,516.55 and a 1-year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

